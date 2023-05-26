Commerce Bank Sells 1,088 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock worth $2,445,251. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.