Commerce Bank Sells 140 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,063,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

