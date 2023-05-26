Commerce Bank Sells 250 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,246,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,375,000 after buying an additional 621,722 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

