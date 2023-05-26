Commerce Bank Sells 28,787 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

NYSE PII opened at $106.20 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

