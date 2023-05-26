Commerce Bank Sells 32,703 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,703 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Catalent by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE CTLT opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

