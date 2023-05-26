Commerce Bank Sells 528 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.2 %

WRB opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.