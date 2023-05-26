Commerce Bank Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,104,123 shares of company stock valued at $121,874,516. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.