Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.2 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.