Comparing NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NWTN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Volcon -726.14% -1,201.17% -162.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NWTN and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Volcon $4.55 million 3.92 -$34.24 million ($1.35) -0.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volcon.

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NWTN and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.59%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than NWTN.

Summary

NWTN beats Volcon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.