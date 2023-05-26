Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
CMG opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33. The firm has a market cap of C$541.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.49.
In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,725. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
