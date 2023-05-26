Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CMG opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33. The firm has a market cap of C$541.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,725. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

