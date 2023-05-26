Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after buying an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

KB stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group



KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

