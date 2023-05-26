Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 134,470 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,423 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,676,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

