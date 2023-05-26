Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

