Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $54.46 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

