Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 291.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,142,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

