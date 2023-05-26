Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

NUE opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

