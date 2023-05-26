Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,594 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.9 %

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.