Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

