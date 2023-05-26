Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 209,708 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,820,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Energy by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 287,203 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

