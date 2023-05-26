Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 53,292 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

