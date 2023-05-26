Contrasting U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.71 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.11 Dime Community Bancshares $416.46 million 1.59 $152.56 million $3.83 4.47

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61 Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.35, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.95%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14% Dime Community Bancshares 29.53% 15.14% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats U.S. Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.