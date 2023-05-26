Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $430.00 at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $371.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.