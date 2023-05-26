Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also

