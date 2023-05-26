CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RFI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

