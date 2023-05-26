CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

