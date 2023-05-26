CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,427,000 after buying an additional 417,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $172.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.