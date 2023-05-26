CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.54 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.