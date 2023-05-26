CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

