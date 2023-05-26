CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $148.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

