CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

