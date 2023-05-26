CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 137,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA NANR opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

