CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,482 shares of company stock worth $6,120,541. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

