CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

VLO stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.