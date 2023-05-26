CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,888 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

