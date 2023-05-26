CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,509,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,689,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

