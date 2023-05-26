CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.