CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,001,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $235,520,000 after purchasing an additional 838,446 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,852,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,653 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

