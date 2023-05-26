CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

