CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 393,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 336,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.