CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

