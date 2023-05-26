Cormark Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:TD opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

