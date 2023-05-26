Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Costamare worth $68,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

