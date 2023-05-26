Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,216 ($40.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,683.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,092.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,102.01.

Cranswick Increases Dividend

Cranswick Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 58.80 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 3,979.06%.

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.