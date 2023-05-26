Critical Contrast: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First Financial Northwest pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 17.81% 7.63% 0.80% West Bancorporation 28.48% 19.48% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Financial Northwest and West Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $62.49 million 1.56 $13.24 million $1.32 8.08 West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.14 $46.40 million $2.44 7.00

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Financial Northwest and West Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.86%. West Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

