Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $34.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

