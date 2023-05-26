CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Price Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

