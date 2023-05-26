Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (DBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on June 14th

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.07.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

