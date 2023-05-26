DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $6,940.21 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

