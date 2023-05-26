Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
