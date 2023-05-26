Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $53.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

DAVA opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Endava has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Endava by 562.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 45.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

