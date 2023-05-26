Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $53.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.
Endava Stock Performance
DAVA opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Endava has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.